Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 48,018 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 0.4 %

NU stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.