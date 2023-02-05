Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

