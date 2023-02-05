Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

