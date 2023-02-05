Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,538,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $16.21 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Read More

