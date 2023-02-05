Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

