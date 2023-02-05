Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,977 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Articles

