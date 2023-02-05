Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,835 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $99.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

