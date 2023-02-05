Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,239 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Post by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 14.30%. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

