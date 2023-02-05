Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,479 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.40.

NYSE HII opened at $216.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

