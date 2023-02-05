Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,818 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $557.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

