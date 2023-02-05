Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,627 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

