Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

