Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after buying an additional 2,252,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.