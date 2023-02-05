Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

