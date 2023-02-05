Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.9 %

SBH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.