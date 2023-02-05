Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

