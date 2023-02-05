Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schneider National Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNDR opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

