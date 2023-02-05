Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Schneider National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

