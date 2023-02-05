Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Schneider National stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

