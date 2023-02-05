Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 895.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

