SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

