Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,311 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 116,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 330,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,042,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $144,137,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

