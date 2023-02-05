SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 564 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCB. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,279,425.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

