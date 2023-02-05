SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 126.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 29.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United



Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

