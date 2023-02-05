SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,004 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,908 shares of company stock valued at $470,562 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AxoGen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $418.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.50.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.