SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 903 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.