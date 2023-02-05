SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 198,638 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 198,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

ContextLogic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,764 shares in the company, valued at $139,217.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

