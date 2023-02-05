SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,548 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV opened at $29.12 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

