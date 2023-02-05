SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in B2Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 174,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 304.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 190,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,839,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

