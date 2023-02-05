SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

VVNT opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.97. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

