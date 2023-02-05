SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank First by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFC shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

BFC stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $739.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

