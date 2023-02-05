SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK opened at $14.06 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 177.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.