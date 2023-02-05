SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,827 shares of company stock worth $65,476,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.