SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.30 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading

