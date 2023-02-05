SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 263.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 411.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 13.2% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Further Reading

