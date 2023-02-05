SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $23.31 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

