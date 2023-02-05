SG Americas Securities LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQRx were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. EQRx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.05.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

