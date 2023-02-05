SG Americas Securities LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.