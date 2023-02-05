SG Americas Securities LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

