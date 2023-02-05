SG Americas Securities LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 50.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,643 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $935,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares in the company, valued at $23,078,783.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

