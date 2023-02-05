SG Americas Securities LLC Has $158,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Stephens lowered Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Univest Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $127,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $836.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

