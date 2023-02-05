SG Americas Securities LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,771. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.75 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.