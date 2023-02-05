SG Americas Securities LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

PEBO opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

