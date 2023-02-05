SG Americas Securities LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,351 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.