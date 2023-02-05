SG Americas Securities LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

LPLA stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.