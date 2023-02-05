SG Americas Securities LLC Has $163,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $5,848,121 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.