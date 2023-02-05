SG Americas Securities LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.