SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $144,000 in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

