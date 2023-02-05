SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $147,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $189.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $570.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $213.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

