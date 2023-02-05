SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $150,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

